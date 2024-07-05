Kevin Miller Honored at God & Country Festival in Nampa

I'm going to do something different in this article. I'm writing it in the first person, not the usual third person. The 'person' rule is one of the first rules they teach you in a journalism or English class. I'll add some value to your time spent reading this article.

Wednesday, the folks at the Fifty Eighth Annual Treasure Valley God and Country Show honored me with the Faith, Family, and Freedom Award. The award was designed after the passion for these values, and it has been presented to various community leaders who have a heart for faith, family, and freedom.

I wasn't told that I would be the 2024 recipient of this year's award. My family and friends were told about the event, and they attended it. I really try to keep my personal and professional life from intersecting. However, this was a welcomed and humbling surprise that I will always remember. I hope to live up to the expectations of being a good role model personally and professionally.

I was shocked and humbled to be recognized for our work promoting the military, veterans, nonprofits, charitable groups, homeless people, animal shelters, and others.

Thank you to the Treasure Valley God and Country Board, who honored us with their recognition.

Candidly, we can do more and will work to do more to help others. I gave a speech from my heart, thanking everyone for their excellent patriotic work. However, I made one mistake, which I want to share with you.

I forgot to thank a person who taught me so much and gave EVERYTHING to improve our community. We lost a man who was larger than life, but his legacy continues to help others in Idaho and beyond.

I'm writing about our friend Larry Gebert, whom we lost a few years ago. Larry was a television meteorologist who was so much more. He turned his morning daily weather forecasts into a platform to promote those in need. His segments were so popular that he was booked at least six months out for five days a week.

Instead of resting, Larry Gebert did the extra work not for profit but to help others. He never met a stranger and was the most outstanding example of a local broadcaster making a difference in my almost thirty years working in Talk Radio.

We all miss you, dear friend Larry Gebert. We'll continue to work hard to follow your example of service and sacrifice. Thank you all for the opportunity to share a few brief words about Larry Gebert.

