Join Kevin Miller For Idaho’s Debate Watch Party!

The earliest presidential debate will take place on Thursday, June 27th, at 7 p.m. Mountain Time. Debates resemble sporting events but are far more important since the winner will decide the fate of the free world. Your presence at this debate watch party is not just a social event, but a significant contribution to the political discourse of our nation.

KIDO Talk Radio Debate Party KIDO Talk Radio Photo loading...

For over nine years, KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller has hosted debate watch parties in Idaho. What began as a small gathering of Idaho Conservatives grew to an audience drawing hundreds. Even the pandemic couldn't stop Kevin and his crew from watching the Trump/Biden debate years ago. Their resilience and determination are an inspiration to us all.

Kmillie Debate 580 KIDO loading...

Although the public was prohibited from gathering, the KIDO Talk Radio's 'Clash in Caldwell' was held at a drive-in. This year, the first Trump/Biden debate with KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller will be hosted at the Indian Creek Steakhouse in Caldwell.

IMG_7663 loading...

"Debate watch parties are the best," Miller shared. "Why stay home talking to your television when you can join us for a debate watch party with Idaho Conservatives?'

DEBATE WATCH PARTY Jaclyn Hill / KIDO Talk Radio loading...

The showdown between President Trump and President Biden promises to be the political event of the year. Unlike previous debates, there will be no live crowd. However, the atmosphere at Indian Creek will be one we'll remember for the ages.

For the very latest on Idaho and national politics, listen to Kevin Miller daily from 5am-10am on KIDO Talk Radio 1075 FM, 580 AM, the KIDO Talk Radio Kevin Miller Podcast, and The Kevin Miller Show on YouTube.

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

5 Incredibly True Reasons Why DeSantis and Newsom Should Debate in Idaho The Big 5 Reasons That Only Idaho Can Handle the Big One Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller