Many slogans have popped up to describe Idaho’s growth. The most familiar is, “Idaho, We’re Full.” No one knows exactly where it started, but the loss of farmland, crowded schools, and more traffic show the real problems that come with a fast-growing population.

Two important parts of Idaho need help right now. The first is the school system. The state does put money into education, using half of its general fund for schools. Still, even with record revenue, local districts can’t always provide enough supplies and other basics for Idaho’s kids.

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Idaho schools get all the attention and money. However, Idaho’s prisons and county jails get very little attention or money for much-needed improvements. The state’s two largest counties, Ada and Canyon, both need expansions to their current jails.

Canyon County voters have rejected several efforts to fund a new jail. The state continues to grow, but Idaho still does not fund needed incarceration facilities.

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The Idaho Department of Corrections announced this week that over 100 Idaho inmates will be moved to Arizona due to overcrowding in the Gem State. The state’s prison system has garnered significant national attention due to Bryan Kohberger being locked up in Kuna. Other needs are not so publicly broadcast.

“These out-of-state transfers are not a long-term solution, but they are a necessary step to responsibly manage our population and strengthen partnerships with county jails,” said Bree Derrick, Director of the Idaho Department of Correction. “By working together, we can ensure individuals in our custody are placed safely and securely while supporting public safety across Idaho.”

Some Idaho counties have taken on additional inmates to help IDOC. The legislature was considering cutting its budget this year rather than funding new prisons and jails. Have a question about Idaho’s prisons? Click the link here for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Ada County Jail Life inside the Ada County Jail Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

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