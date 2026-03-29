There is no state in the country more ruby-red Republican than the Gem State. Idaho is so dominated by the state's Grand Old Party that there are, in fact, 5 factions fighting each other. The state Democrats have Boise and maybe one other city where they matter.

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Republicans still await a presidential trip, but suffer because the state is so successful that it is not in play politically like most throughout the country. Valuable time and resources are spent elsewhere, where control of the House and Senate depends on a handful of states and districts.

Idaho Democrats?

It has been several decades since a Democrat was elected governor or to any significant statewide office. The legislature will determine who runs the state during the current primary season. The general election is an afterthought.

Not Just Boise

Saturday was a day of protest across the country called "No Kings" or something like that. This year, there were No Kings protests not only in Boise but also in Twin Falls, Pocatello, Caldwell, Ontario, Mountain Home, Hailey, and McCall.

How did Idaho Republicans react to this big protest? Before we share their reaction with you, it's important that the GOP work on eliminating their differences. Many folks compare Idaho to Colorado before it turned Liberal.

How Idaho Could Become Liberal

As we’ve seen in once Conservative Colorado and California, it only takes a few factors that we’re starting to see in the Gem State. The Republican Party fights amongst itself and doesn’t grow. A big-money leftist donor starts funding Liberal candidates at every level. And, the right doesn’t respond to these protests we see every year. When’s the last time someone threw a rally for President Trump in Idaho?

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

LOOK: Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump in Idaho Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with individuals donating the most money to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign in Idaho Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump in Idaho Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with individuals donating the most money to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign in Idaho Gallery Credit: Stacker