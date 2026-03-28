After years of complaints, the Idaho Legislature has acted, making it illegal for biological men to appear in women’s restrooms. Both the Idaho House and Senate have passed HB 752. The Senate passed the bill on Friday, 28-7. Governor Brad Little is expected to sign the measure into law.

What is the Punishment for Violating Idaho's Bathroom Law?

The first offense will result in a misdemeanor with a possible one year sentence in the jail or prison. Do it again? A second conviction will get the criminal five years and felony conviction. (That's if the second offense is within five years of the first conviction.)

Most folks in Idaho agree with the new law since there have been so many incidents of biological males using women's bathrooms or locker rooms. Several female Idahoans have told us that when they complain to management at a gym, they're told there's nothing the facility can do about it.

Did Idaho Law Enforcement Support HB 752?

Surprisingly Gem State police and sheriff offices opposed the law stating it was not necessary. One state senator told the senate people would leave Idaho if the bill becomes law. You can see his testimony below.

Will Idaho's Governor Sign HB 752?

The answer is a resounding yes. The state has moved noticeably to the right since the pandemic. It is an election year and the governor has carefully balanced Idaho's business climate with the growing Gem State Red Wave.

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