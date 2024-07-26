Devastating Fire Photos Hours from Boise

Although the triple-digit temperatures may have left our area for a while, the effects of the Durkee Fire, one of the largest in the country, continue to impact the lives of Idahoans and Oregonians. Several farmers, ranchers, and homeowners have lost their homes, stocks, and businesses. ￼

Several resources from many fire suppression units, whose efforts we are deeply grateful for, continue to work tirelessly to stop the fire. We witnessed first-hand several firefighters on top of trains hosing down the fires. One of the nation's most crucial highways, I84, has been closed on and off due to the fires jumping the interstate.

Summer in Idaho and the rest of the Western states is fire season. Western wildfires continue to plague the health and safety of folks impacted by the deadly fires raging throughout the region.

The fires also lead to poor air quality for those challenged breathing due to asthma-related health concerns. It is not uncommon for weather forecasters to warn folks to stay inside because the air is too difficult to breathe.

The source of the wildfires is due to the federal government's restrictions on the timber industry. The industry was a major source of employment creating jobs in the forest industry. The government declared the timber industry out of business. The forests aren't properly trimmed leading to the numerous out of control fires every summer.

How bad is it? We've had the opportunity to take a quick tour through the towns of Huntington and Baker City, Oregon to witness firsthand the damage. Parts of those cities had to be evacuated due to the Durkee Fire.

