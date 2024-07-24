Surviving The Heat: Idaho Power Prepares For Storm-Related Outages

Our good run of no severe weather had to end. We've now had more days of over one hundred degrees temperatures for over two weeks. It's a credit to the state's power infrastructure that the Treasure Valley hasn't seen many major power outages. However, that could end today, as weather forecasters are predicting a massive storm hitting this afternoon.

For the first time, Idaho Power has sent out a notice that power may be turned off due to concerns over thunderstorms, heavy winds, and other possible issues. The power company says the outages are necessary to protect homeowners from sparking future fires.

Triple-digit temperatures mean the ground area is arid, which could cause a fire due to a spark or a downed power line. The Durkee fire has caused several cities and homes in Eastern Oregon without power. The government continues opening and closing Interstate 84 because the fire creeps too close to the highway, endangering motorists and truck drivers.

Some Boise residents have already suffered power outages. Idaho Power says certain areas will be without power from 5 pm to 10 pm this evening. Let's hope the power comes back on when they turn it back on.

If you're wondering what to do if your power goes out, we've gathered some information from Idaho Power.

Idaho Power's Website provides a detailed approach to preparation and reaction to power outages.

Prepare for medical needs, whether those are related to refrigerated medicine or electrically powered medical equipment. This could mean finding a place you can go during an outage or buying a backup generator.

Find a way to feed and water pets, guide or service animals, or livestock in case well pumps don't have power.

Learn how to manually open security gates and garage doors .

What to do when you lose power from Idaho Power

Check our Outage Map . If you don't see your outage, you can report it at 1-800-488-6151 . You can also sign up to receive text alerts .

For safety reasons, use battery-powered lights instead of candles.

Never use an electric generator indoors, inside the garage or near the air intake of your house. If you plan to use a generator during an outage, ensure it meets National Electrical Code Articles 701 and 702 and does not interconnect with Idaho Power's electrical system. If you have questions, contact us beforehand at 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151 . In addition, check out this Using Portable Generators Safely brochure.

To protect your appliances, machinery and equipment, turn off any that were in use when the power went out. Make sure to turn off electric ranges or space heaters to prevent the possibility of a fire if you're away when power is restored . Keep one light on so you know when power has been restored . After power has been restored for about 10 minutes, begin turning back on appliances and lighting in 10-minute phases. This keeps circuits from overloading and helps to more quickly and safely restore everyone's power .

Avoid opening refrigerator and freezer doors to keep food cold longer , and keep a large block of ice in the freezer. Find more tips at the CDC's food safety webpage .

If you notice a downed power line, stay at least 100 feet back and report it to Idaho Power by calling 1-800-488-6151 . Read more about being safe around downed power lines .

