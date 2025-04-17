Top Items You Really Need to Prepare for Idaho Power Outages

No one enjoys losing power, especially after a long day at work. Idahoans want to rest, watch their favorite electronic items, and eat their food using electricity. Some folks have backup systems like a home generator, while others simply believe Idaho's power grid will hold up during windstorms or other intense weather events. ￼

We live in an era where technology rules our lives. Some folks have invested in touch—or voice-controlled devices. Modern living can give the impression that we are living in a world rivaling the science fiction fantasy of years past.

However, you're reduced to the pioneer days once you lose power. Depending on your home, losing power means no heat, water, or anything else. How many have candles or flashlights in case the power goes out?

Last year, Idaho Power instituted its policy of controlled blackouts. The policy was designed to prevent wildfires from spreading because electricity was on in a fire zone. To prevent wildfires, the company would turn off the power in certain regions. The problem was that homes in Boise lost their power because they were on the same grid as others in the fire zone.

Although we wish folks wouldn't lose power, we've researched a complete list of items you should have in your home. Some items you may already have, and others you might recall, were in your grandparent's house.

Please let us know if you agree with our list or if you have other items, you believe would help your fellow Idahoans who've lost their power. Hopefully, you won't need this ever-important list below!

