7 Fun Filled Activities to Do During an Idaho Power Outage

Thanks to the advancement of technology, we're fortunate to live in a world of convenience, a world that our parents and grandparents could only dream of. From the days of rotary phones and landlines, we've transitioned to a world where information and communication are at our fingertips. ￼

While some science fiction writers envisioned a world with 'flying cars' by now, the reality is even more surprising. We may not have flying cars, but we do have electric vehicles and other technological marvels that were once considered pure fantasy.

Ten years ago, we lived in a world of pagers and flip phones. Today, we all go through massive psychological stress if we lose or leave our phones at home. Where would we be without them? Video games now rival movie studios for popularity and money generated. Many folks spend many of their waking hours playing rivals across the country.

Electricity has been the catalyst that propelled us from an analog world to a digital one. We now consume information and entertainment through devices and platforms, a far cry from the days of televisions, DVDs, and video cassettes. Our quality of life has significantly improved, and we owe a great deal of this progress to our access to a stable power supply.

But what happens when we lose our power? Suddenly, we've gone from the age of Buck Rogers, Star Wars, and The Jetsons to the Stone Age. Old Americans complain kids today are more interested in video games than playing football or other outside activities.

If you lose power there's the standby of playing cards, using candles, and counting down the hours till the lights come back on. However, if you're looking for something to do, we've compiled a list of activities to get you through the night.

