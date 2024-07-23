Summers in the Western United States are a challenge. Whether you live in Arizona, California, or our state of Idaho, it's hot. The summer of 2024 is projected to be one of the hottest and most dangerous on record, posing a significant threat to our communities. ￼

Fortunately, the Gem State has enough water to get us through until the Fall. However, it's the other essential element that is wreaking havoc in our lives. The quality of our air, at dangerous levels, is not just a health concern, but also disrupting our daily routines. California has even asked its residents not to grill outside, a stark reminder of how the air quality is affecting our lives.

There are a few certainties that come with living in the West. Fire season is one of them, and it's upon us. Western wildfires are so destructive in California, Idaho, and Oregon that they pollute the air. The once pristine Mountain West skies resemble something you'd see in China or Los Angeles.

I84 around Baker City is closed due to the fires. The power company has shut off power to thousands of residents in Eastern Oregon. Some residents have evacuated taking their pets and livestock with them. There has been no containment of the Durkee fire as it approaches the highway.

Workers who work outside have to contend with excessive tempatures along with the deadly air. These two conditions can endanger workers and impact their short and long term health.

Advocates state the federal restrictions on timber has caused the crisis of Western fires to destroy lands and pollute the air.

