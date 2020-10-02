California Continues To Run Out of Power

Is there anyone left that wants to live in California? The state is broke, the wilderness on fire and they continue to elect a bunch of nonthinking liberals. One has to wonder how the state can maintain a respectable standard of living? Residents continue to leave the once Golden State in record numbers. According to several published reports, more folks are leaving the state than are arriving. We see the massive influx of Golden Staters in Idaho. We continue to ask them to change their plates to Idaho plates once they establish residency in the Gem State. You'd think that a state as diverse would not have to worry about running out of power.

Now a heat wave threatens California's ability to provide a stable supply of power to its residents. With temperatures in some areas of the state expected to climb as high as 107 degrees this week, California has issued a statewide "Flex Aler," reports KTLA The state is asking residents and businesses to limit their energy consumption between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Less demand means reducing the chances of an outage due to a strain on the power grid, state energy officials say.

Among the tips being offered: Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and turn it off when the house is empty; use fans to cool down; keep curtains closed; and use major appliances only in the morning or late evening. At what temperature do you keep your thermostat set? Do you believe that California is lost and that the local government has dropped the ball?