We see them everyday, Californians coming to Idaho. They bring their California plates and values. Why are so many leaving Idaho, when Governor Newsom continues to promote himself. Whether it's In-N-Out Burgers or individuals, people are leaving the once Golden State.

Idaho continues to thrive, attracting more businesses employing native and future Idahoans. Idaho, Texas, Arizona, and Florida are experiencing rapid growth from the once-Golden State exodus.

Idahoans, known for their warm and welcoming nature, embrace newcomers while upholding traditional American values. Their love for the country is evident, and they are not in favor of big-government liberals trying to take control of their lives.

If you're moving from California to Idaho and you're a liberal, you'll find a place in Boise. Idaho's capital city, home to a progressive mayor and her policies, is a melting pot of political views. While Democrats hold a small minority in the Idaho House and Senate, Republicans primarily run Idaho cities.

Idaho's political landscape, with its dominant Republican Party, is diverse.If you don't like guns, Idaho is not for you. If you're a gun grabber, you'll be shocked to see many Idahoans proudly wearing their firearms openly without the need for a permit.

Gem State gun owners are allowed to conceal their guns without a licenseThe traffic in Idaho's major cities can't rival the frustration of Los Angeles, San Fransico, San Diego, or other California cities. Traffic in the Treasure Valley continues to increase, frustrating many residents of Idaho.

Idahoans do not like dope smokers, flag burners, or friends of Gavin Newsom. Unlike California liberals, most folks in the Gem State love the police and continue to support them. There is no defund the police movement here.

When you move to Idaho, you'll see many American flags. Idahoans proudly show their patriotism and love for America. You'll also see many Trump flags, as he is the state's most popular politician.

