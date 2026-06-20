The World Cup has come to North America, and Team USA is winning. Social scientists have said that in the age of social media, we’ve become an event-driven society.

Every game or match, in this case, is an experience. The days of pulling up to the game, watching the game, and leaving are over.

Heather Diehl, Getty Images Heather Diehl, Getty Images

Fans must get their official gear, eat at the official team hotel, and go on the official team-approved cruise. And like everything these days, it’s very expensive.

For Idaho World Cup fans, the closest stadium is the newly renamed ‘Seattle Stadium’ due to FIFA restrictions on sponsorships.

How Much Are You Willing To Pay For A Pretzel?

Tickets to the venue are expensive, but what happens if you’d like a beverage? A bottle of water, or a hot pretzel? Who doesn’t enjoy a good soccer match without eating an overly salty hot pretzel?

Although the World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, should you have to take out a HELOC to cover a night of cheering for Team USA or another country? We do live in a capitalist society that will continue to charge whatever the market will allow.

Emilee Chinn, Getty Images Emilee Chinn, Getty Images

Worldwide fans continue to share their outrage on social media, but can anyone say no to a hot pretzel or cotton candy? Does consuming empty calories add to the experience? Let's take a look at the price of food at Seattle Stadium.

You Won't Believe The Outrageous Prices At The World Cup! Can You Afford These Prices? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

More Behind the Scenes Photos from the Snake River Stampede! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER