It's something that frustrates every Idahoan. While most are driving on the roads with their IDAHO plates, it's not uncommon to see many license plates from several states throughout the country. Whether it's Florida, North Carolina, or even New Hampshire, everyone is moving to Idaho.

However, two states stand out when it comes to sending the most folks to the Gem State. We all know folks from California have abandoned the once Golden State in search of Idaho's traditional American values. Californians are not the only folks from the Pacific Northwest who are moving to Idaho.

You might have noticed more folks from Washington State are calling Idaho home. Washington, like California, is home to high taxes and liberal ideology. The Washington Republican Party had to fight to get a booth at the local or state fair.

These red-blooded Americans are tired of disrespect for law enforcement, sanctuary cities, big government, lack of Second Amendment rights, and other progressive issues. Conservatives are tired of being left out of real dialogue in their respective statehouse over the taxing of Zyn to congressional districts.

Idaho is ruled by Republicans, where the party enjoys one of the most significant supermajorities in the country. Gun owners are welcome. One can open or concealed carry without a permit.

Law enforcement in Idaho is supported, and rodeos are the state's unofficial official sport. Some cities in California have banned rodeos.

No Idaho city, maybe Boise, would ever consider banning rodeos. We'll continue to monitor this moving situation as it develops.

