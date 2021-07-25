Idaho Heat Wave Returns

Despite a drop in temperatures last week, unfortunately for all Idahoans, the triple-digit temperatures are back this week. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning till July 27th at 12 am MDT.

The warning covers Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; Owyhee Mountains; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; West Central Mountains; Western Magic Valley. An Excessive Heat Warning means temperatures could rise to 107 degrees; extreme heat means that your chances will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Several Treasure Valley cities have begun rationalizing irrigation water due to the heat and the limited water supply. The KTVB weekly forecast predicts that the hottest days will be Monday and Tuesday, and the hottest hours will be from 4 pm-8 pm during those days. Compounding the heat problem is the poor air quality in our area.

It is a yearly event due to the significant Western Wildfires that have caused considerable damage to Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The smoke from these wildfires was so severe that their smoke impacted New York City's air quality last week. You can look at our air quality in real-time by clicking the link here.

Here is a link on how to stay safe during this week's heat wave here. Here's a link on how to keep your pets safe here.

