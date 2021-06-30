Your Beat The Heat Quick Guide!

To quote the late Glenn Frey, "the heat is on" in the Treasure Valley, Idaho, and the Pacific Northwest. Central District Health recently issued a public health advisory for this week and possibly into the future due to the extreme heat.

We've shared with you some tips on how to take care of yourself when the temperatures are well above 100 degrees. You can read those tips here. (Plus click here on how to keep your pets cool and here to protect your car from the heat.) We've compiled some quick tips on how to help you avoid getting sick from the heat. Some suggestions are apparent, while some are not so obvious. We'll also include Central District Health's release on symptoms of heatstroke, exhaustion, and what to look out for to avoid those dangerous health conditions.

Water



It all begins with the water and making sure your drinking enough water, says NBC12sports.com. Water makes up a majority of our bodies, and dehydration can happen quickly under normal circumstances. Your body needs water to cool itself, function properly, and flow blood to your skin. What about soda or alcohol? Those two beverages suck the moisture out of your body.

Loose Clothing

Wearing loose light-colored clothing, primarily if your working outside, reports Healthline. Dark clothing absorbs the heat, which will make impact your body temperature. Loose clothes allow your body to sweat, which will help you stay cool. Don't forget a hat provides you with cover, and sunscreen protects your skin.

Spicy Foods?

Believe it or not, eating hot/spicy foods will cool your body temperature, says AAG.com. "The people of Mexico and India, two nations known for their sweltering climates, well know that eating hot stuff can help them stay cool. For example, chili peppers contain capsaicin, a chemical compound that can make you sweat, which is the body's natural air-conditioning system." Don't forget to keep your shades closed to keep your home cooler and save your power bill.

A Unique Air Conditioner?

From AAG once again, It may be old tech but it works. Turn on and aim a simple house fan at a big bowl filled with ice. The cool air will circulate, lowering the room temperature to help keep you cool.

Boise Cooling Stations

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries –24-hours,Monday through Sunday

Boise Library, downtown location–1 pm to 4 pm

Cathedral of the Rockies Church, downtown campus–Noon to 4 pm, Monday through Friday

Corpus Christi House–9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Saturday

Interfaith Sanctuary Housing Services–8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Sunday

Nampa Cooling Stations:

NAMPA PUBLIC LIBRARY MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM (located off the lobby)

215 12th Ave S

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(closed July 5 in observance of Independence Day)

HUGH NICHOLS PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING IN BAKER ROOM (located off the lobby)

820 2nd Street S

DAILY 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (until further notice)

NAMPA CITY HALL

411 3rd Street South

Monday – Friday, 8am-5pm (closed July 5 in observance of Independence Day)

For updates check the city of Nampa web site for more openings.

