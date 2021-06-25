Idaho Heatstroke Prevention Tips for Triple Digit Heat

Triple-Digit heat is nothing new to Idahoans, heck we live in a mountain desert climate. So it gets hot here in the Summer. Next week we will see several days of triple-digit heat. If you're working outside and need to stay cool, let's go over a few tips on staying safe next week.

Unfortunately, most of us will have to work outside or at least spend some time outdoors. So how do you keep cool when the temperatures are well over one hundred degrees?

The Mayo Clinic has developed a list, and here are a few that really make a difference in your safety. Yes, we can say these points are common sense; however, let's not overlook the dangers of dehydration and heatstroke. A reminder not to leave your pets or kids in a parked hot car; if you can leave them at home where it's less dangerous, please do that so we can all avoid a tragedy.

If you're working outside, it's time to get loose. That is, wear loose clothing which will allow your body to keep cool. Sunscreen is your friend. The Mayo Clinic sunburn hurts your body's ability to cool itself off. Apply sunscreen every two hours, especially if you're swimming or exercising in the heat. Make sure it's at least SPF 15 or greater. Also, wear wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses. You can quickly review every prevention tip by clicking here.

How can you tell if you have or are on your way to heatstroke? If you have any of the following signs, seek immediate medical help. Here are the warning signs:

High body temperature.

Altered mental state or behavior. Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma can all result from heatstroke.

Alteration in sweating. In heatstroke brought on by hot weather, your skin will feel hot and dry to the touch. However, in heatstroke brought on by strenuous exercise, your skin may feel dry or slightly moist.

Nausea and vomiting. You may feel sick to your stomach or vomit.

Flushed skin. Your skin may turn red as your body temperature increases.

Rapid breathing. Your breathing may become rapid and shallow.

Racing heart rate. Your pulse may significantly increase because heat stress places a tremendous burden on your heart to help cool your body.

Headache. Your head may throb.



