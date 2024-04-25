Idaho Vandal Spring Game: Excitement or Apathy?

At one time, Moscow was the center of the college football universe in Idaho. Young aspiring football players dreamed of playing for the Gem State's favorite football team, the Idaho Vandals. The Vandals produced many NFL players and were the buzz of the Big Sky Conference. The team was soon eclipsed by the unprecedented rise of Boise State Football, driven by coaches Dan Hawkins and Chris Petersen.

Despite falling into obscurity and enduring ridicule as one of the worst teams at the highest levels of college football, the Vandals showed remarkable resilience. Economics and apathy dictated their return to the Football Championship Subdivision. However, the team was far from dead, as the belly-flopping turnaround king Jason Eck took the reins two years ago, sparking a new era of hope.

The Vandals finished second in the Big Sky with a record of 8-3, making the playoffs before losing to Albany in a snow-filled cold New York evening slugfest.

Unlike previous years, the Vandals are embarking on a new journey. The implementation of Name, Image, and Likeness and the Transfer Portal has forever altered the game of college football, creating a fresh and unpredictable landscape. The better the player at any level, the more money a player can demand from a school with more resources, adding a new dynamic to the team's composition.

How many essential starters has the team lost? The situation is so dire that Coach Eck told the Spokesman-Review the team has no senior starters on offense, one on defense, and one on special teams. Are you wondering where your favorite Vandals went? The Spokesman-Review shared where last year's playmakers ended up.

"All-America receiver Hayden Hatten, wide receiver and kick returner Jermaine Jackson, quarterback Gevani McCoy, who transferred to Oregon State, running back Anthony Woods, now at Utah, kicker and punter Ricardo Chavez, and cornerback Marcus Harris, also participated."

The Vandals will play on Friday night at 7 p.m. The spring game will be heard on Townsquare Media's Power 1055FM/630AM.

