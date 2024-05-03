Boise State Football: College Football Coaching Crisis Continues

Remember the days when college football was a different ball game? Coaches were the undisputed leaders, players played for the love of the game, and the Transfer Portal was a term unheard of. It's hard to believe that the demands of a college football program were more manageable not too long ago. Coaches, support staff, and administrators could take a breather from the relentless pace of college football.

A quick look back: only five years ago, there was only one national recruiting day, so folks could enjoy an off season to catch up with their family. In other words, there was life outside of football.

A record number of legendary coaches like Alabama's Nick Saban have left the profession, citing players who are more concerned about making big money and not earning playing time. The legendary coach told ESPN that his players demanded playing time and more money on the plane back from losing the playoff game to Michigan.

Can you imagine what was going through his mind at the time of the ride home? Coach Saban had the number one recruiting class in America and a returning team that was one of the most talented teams in the country. And

College football, in its pre-Name, Image, and Likeness and Transfer Portal era, may not have been perfect, but it was a realm of reason. Today, however, the landscape has transformed. The show never ceases for college programs. To secure a spot in the big leagues, or even just to remain competitive, you must fully embrace the following:

Continuous recruiting: two national recruiting days instead of one, creating social media content and engaging with recruits, current players, and whoever influences them, recruiting your own players, and the list goes on and on.

College coaches are leaving to join the NFL. Why? There's a greater quality of life in the National Football League than in any job in college football.

The game may continue to gain popularity. However, it won't be without a cost for players, fans, and coaches.

