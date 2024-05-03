Why Idaho Republicans Continue To Attack Each Other

We're less than a month from another Idaho Primary vote. However, it's the general election in the Gem State. Democrats are a non factor in Idaho, except for a few liberal enclaves like Boise. We've covered the internal struggles of the Idaho Republican Party. The two most prominent factions are the establishment and the grassroots.

The establishment branch, with its financial and resource advantage, plays a pivotal role in Idaho politics. If you've come across a door hanger or a mailer, it's highly likely from the Republican establishment. These individuals are committed to maintaining Idaho's business-friendly environment and derive a significant portion of their funding from Gem State's major corporations. Their primary responsibility is to safeguard the interests of these corporations.

Grassroots candidates, often outspent, demonstrate a tenacious spirit and a dedicated following. Their presence is felt on social media and in the community, advocating for less government intervention and tax breaks for individuals, not businesses. The political arena may not always be fair, but these candidates are a testament to the enduring spirit of democracy.

The state's highest elected leaders have endorsed their preferred candidates. In other words, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the attorney general, and the state school superintendent believe you need their expert guidance in determining how to vote.

You can read more about who they endorse and why they're jumping into the primary election from Idaho Education News.

It's America, and everyone has an opinion. However, do we really need our state's highest elected officials weighing in on a primary? A primary should be decided by the candidates instead of officials who should focus on their day jobs representing the people.

10 Massive Dangers To Idaho Watch out for these factors that could destroy Idaho Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller