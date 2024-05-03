Why Idaho Republicans Continue To Attack Each Other

Why Idaho Republicans Continue To Attack Each Other

Beauan Maltby

We're less than a month from another Idaho Primary vote. However, it's the general election in the Gem State. Democrats are a non factor in Idaho, except for a few liberal enclaves like Boise. We've covered the internal struggles of the Idaho Republican Party. The two most prominent factions are the establishment and the grassroots. 

The establishment branch, with its financial and resource advantage, plays a pivotal role in Idaho politics. If you've come across a door hanger or a mailer, it's highly likely from the Republican establishment. These individuals are committed to maintaining Idaho's business-friendly environment and derive a significant portion of their funding from Gem State's major corporations. Their primary responsibility is to safeguard the interests of these corporations. 

Grassroots candidates, often outspent, demonstrate a tenacious spirit and a dedicated following. Their presence is felt on social media and in the communityadvocating for less government intervention and tax breaks for individuals, not businesses. The political arena may not always be fair, but these candidates are a testament to the enduring spirit of democracy.

The state's highest elected leaders have endorsed their preferred candidates. In other words, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the attorney general, and the state school superintendent believe you need their expert guidance in determining how to vote.

You can read more about who they endorse and why they're jumping into the primary election from Idaho Education News. 

It's America, and everyone has an opinion. However, do we really need our state's highest elected officials weighing in on a primary? A primary should be decided by the candidates instead of officials who should focus on their day jobs representing the people. 

10 Massive Dangers To Idaho

Watch out for these factors that could destroy Idaho

Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

10 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading Idaho and California Homes

Some people have hiding places where they stash the stuff they want to keep safe from burglars who may invade their homes. But are they actually safe?

Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

 

Filed Under: Brad Little, Idaho GOP, Idaho Republicans, newsletter
Categories: Local News, politics

More From Idaho’s Talk Station