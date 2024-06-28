Idaho Reacts to Unique Joe Biden Debate Debacle

Thursday night, Americans witnessed a debate between President Biden and President Donald Trump. Everyone was tuned in, whether television, radio, or another device. Most folks viewed the debate as a debacle for President Biden, who appeared lost and slurred his words. The president is no stranger to slurring his words, as he has made it a habit during the last few years in office.

President Trump appeared to be in command of the stage even though the Biden camp set up the rules of engagement. The fallout of the debate continues to resonate around the country. High-level reports continue to say the Democrats may look to replace the commander-in-chief.

Idaho is one of the most Republican states in the country. Political experts wouldn't expect any of them to side with Joe Biden. However, what was the state's reaction to the historical matchup of presidents?

Honorary Idahoan California Governor Gavin Newsom had this to say. He appeared angry. (He's an honorary Idahoan because he continues to send more folks to Idaho because of his progressive tone-deaf policies.)

