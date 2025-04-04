Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders Plots Idaho Invasion

Idaho must be the most successful Conservative state in the country. The Democrats are so prevalent they're bringing in an elected socialist to rally their dismal numbers. Socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced he's invading Idaho on April 14th.

To the surprise of most Liberals, the Vermont senator will not be appearing in Boise, the progressive hotbed. Instead, he will appear at the Ford Idaho Center. He's bringing his self-declared Fighting Oligarchy tour to the Gem State.

Bernie Sanders Life in Pictures Bernie Sanders Life in Picture Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The two-time presidential primary loser believes his tour is the beginning of the end of the Trump Administration. The country is currently reacting to the president's tariffs.

The event and parking are free. Here's a rundown of Bernie's Idaho Adventure.

Doors open at 3:30pm

Live performance begins at 5:00pm

Speaker program begins at 6:00pm

Event Ends at 7:30pm

Political experts say the socialist could be laying the foundation for another failed presidential run. No word on whether his sidekick Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be joining him in Nampa.

Bernie Sanders And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hold A Rally In Denver Getty Images / Chet Strange loading...

This is not the first time Idaho has attracted top tiered Democrats. President's Obama and Biden have visited the Gem State. Idaho Republicans continue to wait for President Trump to rally the Conservatives.

Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Butler, Pennsylvania Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker loading...

Senator Sanders coming to Idaho is big political news. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Idaho Feels The Bern: A Look at Bernie Sanders Ahead of His Tour Stop Will you be in the crowd for Bernie? Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM