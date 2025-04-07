Previewing Idaho’s Massive Political Heavyweight Showdown!

There has never been a more significant political week than next week in Idaho. We've had presidents, leaders of nations, and other influential political leaders. However, Idahoans have never been involved in next week's political roller coaster.

Next Monday, the socialist leader of the Democratic Party, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, will visit Idaho, bringing his Stop Oligarchy Tour to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. The Liberal promises to end President Donald Trump's great presidency by yelling at any Idahoan who attends the free rally.

The state's beleaguered Democratic Party is promoting the move as a means to make itself relevant in Conservative Idaho. We wonder if Bernie will bring his sidekick, Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, with him.

Bernie Sanders Life in Pictures Bernie Sanders Life in Picture Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Not to be overshadowed by old Bernie, young Conservative Firebrand Charlie Kirk travels to Idaho on Tuesday for a town hall meeting at Boise State University. Mr. Kirk's appearance is part of his Turning Point USA's America Comeback Tour.

Mr. Kirk is very close to President Trump and was credited along with Elon Musk with securing the president's historic November victory.

Check Out Charlie Kirk in Action! Here's what to expect from his trip to Idaho! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

This is the first time two political heavyweights from totally different political spectrums will appear within twenty-four hours of each other. Senator Sanders is the most Liberal politician in America, and Mr. Kirk is one of the nation's most Conservative activists.

It will be interesting to see how many Idahoans attend both rallies, although it is doubtful that many will. The contrast is stark. However, the Gem State and its citizens benefit from political heavyweights coming to Idaho.

Stay tuned as we'll continue to update you on this historic story as it develops.

