5 Idaho Locations Idahoans Could See Bernie Sanders and AOC

Monday, Idaho will experience two Liberal progressive heavyweights, Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Gem State fans are excited about seeing these two in person. On the other hand, Conservatives are looking forward to seeing Charlie Kirk at Boise State on Tuesday.



Traveling to Idaho is not a short journey, as there are few direct flights to Boise from most places in the country. If one is to really enjoy our state, most folks take a day or two before their events or meetings to get acclimated, see the sights, and take in our beloved Gem State culture.

We don't know when Bernie and AOC will arrive for their Nampa appearance. They could be in the Boise area at this time or coming in this weekend. Which brings us to the question? Where would you take an avowed socialist and a young liberal in Idaho?

The state has only two liberal areas, Boise and Sun Valley. It would be hard to believe after traveling thousands of miles, Bernie and AOC would travel outside our region.

We wanted to warn you not to be surprised if you see the possible 2028 Democratic presidential ticket walking around your favorite Boise area location.

With those thoughts in mind, let's look at some popular locations where Bernie and AOC could be this weekend. Let us know if you see them around.

