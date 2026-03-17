A recent study says Idaho continues to lead the nation in in-state migration. While other states like California, Oregon, and Washington are losing people, the Gem State is growing and growing.

Why Are People Continuing to Move to Idaho?

The pandemic and low interest rates fueled the state’s rapid growth. Homes were sold not in days or months, but in hours. The Boise-area housing market was so hot that national media outlets sent reporters here to find out why everyone was moving to Idaho.

Joe Biden’s high interest rates cooled our housing market, as they did the rest of the country's. However, folks continue to buy despite the excessive interest rates. Folks love Idaho because of its low taxes, Conservative government, love of law enforcement, and family values.

The challenge of moving to Idaho is that the state is so big. The population is small; however, Idaho is one of the larger states in the union. Social media message boards are filled with realtors, movers, mortgage brokers, and others offering free advice on the perfect Gem State home.

Are There Downsides To An Idaho Move?

There is Idaho, and then there is the Treasure Valley. The majority of the state's population is between Mountain Home and Ontario, Oregon. The Boise area continues to attract national retail and food chains such as SCHEELS and the rumored Buc-ee's location in Meridian.

The challenge of living in Ada or Canyon County is the infrastructure, roads, schools, and neighborhoods, which struggle to meet the demand. If you want to escape the urban growth, then another Idaho location would be a better fit for you.

Other Idahos?

North Idaho is close to Washington State and Coeur d'Alene. The area is known for its conservative beliefs and incredible lakes. If you're a fan of natural beauty and celebrities, North Idaho might be for you.

Eastern Idaho features incredible skiing and a close proximity to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The area is rapidly gaining population due to the popularity of Jackson Hole.

Let's not forget Haley, McCall, Twin Falls, or other attractive Idaho cities. The best way to determine which region of Idaho works for you is to get off the computer and take a road trip to experience our great state firsthand.

Most Expensive Idaho Cities To Buy Homes In Some of these may surprise you! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

Watch Your Back When You're Driving Through These 15 Idaho Counties Gallery Credit: Parker Kane