The Surprising Reasons People Are Moving To Idaho
Why Are People Continuing to Move to Idaho?
Are There Downsides To An Idaho Move?
There is Idaho, and then there is the Treasure Valley. The majority of the state's population is between Mountain Home and Ontario, Oregon. The Boise area continues to attract national retail and food chains such as SCHEELS and the rumored Buc-ee's location in Meridian.
The challenge of living in Ada or Canyon County is the infrastructure, roads, schools, and neighborhoods, which struggle to meet the demand. If you want to escape the urban growth, then another Idaho location would be a better fit for you.
Other Idahos?
North Idaho is close to Washington State and Coeur d'Alene. The area is known for its conservative beliefs and incredible lakes. If you're a fan of natural beauty and celebrities, North Idaho might be for you.
Eastern Idaho features incredible skiing and a close proximity to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The area is rapidly gaining population due to the popularity of Jackson Hole.
Let's not forget Haley, McCall, Twin Falls, or other attractive Idaho cities. The best way to determine which region of Idaho works for you is to get off the computer and take a road trip to experience our great state firsthand.
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