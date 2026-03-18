Is it asking too much to produce an identification when asked by authorities? The United States Senate is currently debating the Save America Act.

The bill, if enacted, would require everyone in America to present government identification before voting.

President Trump has spoken out in support of this legislation, saying that to save the country, the bill must become law. Democrats say the bill isn’t necessary and discriminates against some folks. Opinion polls back the move, but the Senate has failed to get the votes to make it happen.

Idaho and other states were required to obtain the Star Card or a Real ID. If you don’t have one, you’ll pay an extra forty-five dollars to get on a plane. The government told the public the move from a traditional driver’s license to the Real ID was necessary to keep America safe and stop identity fraud.

Why are we required to show proper identification? Well, the most obvious answer is you have to be a certain age to vote, drive a car, and buy alcohol. Want to buy a firearm? Then you’d better have the proper paperwork and identification.

Let's hope the politicians in Washington DC understand the need to require proper identification. If you've ever wondered whether or not you need to bring your driver's license or passport to get something or entry into a facility.

We've compiled a long list of things that you must produce your identification. Agree or disagree? Check out our major list below.

29 Surprising Things That Actually Require A Valid ID In Idaho Gallery Credit: Marco

Lent in Idaho: Your Top 10 Suggestions We asked and you answered--according to folks on Facebook, Idaho should give up these 10 things Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM