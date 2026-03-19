Covering the sudden death of Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam is not easy. Mr. Hogaboom was known as a devout public servant, giving his time, effort, and energy to city, county, and state issues. He died suddenly on Wednesday night while doing what he loved: serving others.

He was a husband, father, and pastor. He made our world a better place through public service. Mayor Hogaboam vowed to help all the parties involved in supporting the West Valley Humane Society.

Mr. Hogaboam was one of those rare politicians who were more public servants than politicians. In an age of social media hyperbole and clickbait, Rick Hogaboom solved problems the old-fashioned way through conversation, dialogue, and listening.

He was always willing to help local nonprofits, city groups, and anyone who needed a friend. It wasn’t unusual to see him working by himself at the Panera Bread in Nampa. Rick would always tease me about my football team. The man was always building bridges.

When Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling decided not to seek reelection, Rick threw his hat into the ring. If you watched the Nampa Mayor’s Debate, you’d have witnessed his mastery of the challenges facing Nampa and the Treasure Valley.

Nampa may be Idaho’s third-largest city, but its impact reached far beyond the Gem State. His tragic death has been covered by the Daily Wire and the New York Post. Idaho and the country cannot express our deepest sympathies to the Hogaboam family, Nampa, and Canyon County.

The Boise Rescue Mission shared their thoughts on Mayor Hogaboam.

All of us at Boise Rescue Mission Ministries are saddened by the loss of our great friend, Mayor Rick Hogaboam of Nampa. Mayor Hogaboam was a man of God, unashamed of his faith, and was committed to his family and his community. Our prayers will be for his family, his city, and for this Valley as we all grieve the loss of this good man.

Idaho Honors Deputy Tobin Bolter See if you can see your police department. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Idaho Veterans parade Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna