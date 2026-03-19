We all know the worldwide perception of our beloved state, Idaho. They don’t call us the potato state because corn is our biggest crop. We also have another nickname: the Gem State. But everyone knows Idaho is all about the potato.

Agriculture used to be the most dominant economic driving force in our state. Today, we have many diverse revenue streams. Let’s take a look at Idaho's business and how the workforce is adjusting to the changes.

Idaho has become a mini-tech sector for the technology industry. Companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and others have moved some of their facilities here. Micron’s massive expansion will change the state forever, driven by microchips and the suppliers who will move here to serve the Micron facility.

The state is known as a tourism magnet. The Gem State is blessed with amazing trails, world-class rivers, accessible camping, and hunting areas. Let’s not forget the vibrant, dynamic ski industry from Sun Valley to Bogus Basin.

The pandemic brought in a flood of remote workers who’ve singlehandedly saved the Tamarack Resort. Has the influx of these new industries diminished the state’s economic backbone, agriculture?

Thank an Idaho Farmer, These Idaho Agriculture Facts Will Blow You Away All facts and information was provided by this Idaho Agriculture Infographic from 2021 Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

A new report from the University of Idaho says agriculture accounts for 44.5 billion dollars in economic revenue to the state’s bottom line. Although many are worried the erosion of farmland due to development may hurt Idaho's farming future.

10 Super Valuable Idaho Crops No One Talks About Gallery Credit: Nikki West