It’s the off-season for college football. The end of the year means players are hitting the weight room, running sprints, and scouting upcoming opponents. March Madness is upon us as college basketball takes center stage on televisions, radios, and digital brackets worldwide.

College football coaches are recruiting new players in the Transfer Portal while hoping to maintain their current roster. Boise State football players are taking the time to catch up on academics and other personal matters.

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Boise State Quarterback Maddux Madsen took advantage of his time away from the Blue to get married. The popular Madsen announced his engagement last year and recently tied the knot, according to a well-placed source.

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You was the well placed source? No, it wasn’t Kellen Moore or Jeremiah Dickey. The person who broke the news on X was Boise State Football Coach Spencer Danielson. You can see the evidence for yourself below.

What happened after the ceremony? Where’s the honeymoon? We don’t know, as the only information we have is from Coach Danielson. However, we believe that once the honeymoon is over Bronco Nation will see a much improved quarterback.

Boise State will begin next season in the new Pac-12 Conference including some teams who left the Mountain West along with Washington State and Oregon State.

Boise State opens the season against Oregon at Eugene on September 5th.

Boise State's PAC-12 Debut: 2026 Football Schedule New year, new conference for Boise State football--kickoff times to be determined closer to the season! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

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