Idaho continues to evolve. Growth is a constant reminder of how the Gem State continues to transform itself. Years ago, Micron was a company on the ropes.

Many Idahoans lost their jobs as the chipmaker was on the verge of bankruptcy.

This transformation has not been without challenges. For example, a few years ago, the Trump Administration, the first one, denied an attempt by the Chinese Government to buy Micron.

Our government said the company headquarters in Boise was too important to national defense to allow the Chinese to buy the technology.

Newcomers to Idaho are eager to learn about the Gem State's history. Many folks will share stories of how they used to hunt, fish, or farm where neighborhoods or shopping centers are now.

Did you know the Village at Meridian was a rather large field before becoming Idaho’s premier shopping center? There are so many hidden treasures within our small area we call the Treasure Valley. Was Channel Seven always known as KTVB?

We've put together an extensive list of past famous and not so famous logos of current and former Idaho companies that many grew to know and love. If you didn't live in Idaho as a kid or semi-kid, here's a look at what most folks loved about their youth.

KEEP LOOKING: See what these Idaho company logos looked like then and now It's fascinating to see the evolution of a brand that you interact with regularly. Sometimes, the changes are subtle, and sometimes their not. Check out how these companies that Idahoans see nearly every day have modified their look over the years. Gallery Credit: Marco

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.