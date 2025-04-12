The Boise area media is hyped about preparing for the liberal invasion of socialist Senator Bernie Sanders and Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez's Monday visit to Nampa. A major news story that the local media haven't covered is Conservative Charlie Kirk will visit Boise State on Tuesday.

Charlie Kirk, talk show host, leader of Turning Point USA, and close friend of President Donald Trump, will visit Boise State on April 15th at noon. His appearance is part of Turning Point USA's Comeback America Tour, which includes nine colleges this month.

Mr. Kirk and Elon Musk were rightly credited with the successful voter outreach efforts that fueled his massive election victory.

Mr. Kirk has previously appeared in Idaho, once in Eagle as the featured speaker at Freedom Stand and years later in Nampa. His appearances always attract both supporters and detractors. We expect the talk show host to host a question-and-answer question.

Here's an example of Mr. Kirk's no holds barred approach to answer tough questions.

We all have relatives or friends who visit our great state. However, where would you recommend Charlie Kirk visit to get the most Idaho experience? Remember when Mark Wahlberg visited our area?

We've done a little research and come up with four must see locations for Charlie to visit while in Idaho. If you see Mr. Kirk around town, please let us know.

4 Boise Area Locations Charlie Kirk Must Visit! Four Big Ones for Charlie's visit Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Check Out Charlie Kirk in Action! Here's what to expect from his trip to Idaho! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER