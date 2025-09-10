John 15:13: "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends." The biblical verse defined the life of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Orem, Utah. Mr. Kirk was a political figure, an inspiration to young Conservatives, the founder of Turning Point USA, but most importantly, a husband and a father.

Mr. Kirk died in Utah doing what he loved doing, educating young people on college campuses. He was giving a speech and hosting a question-and-answer session when he was shot by an assassin from over two hundred feet away.

Utah law enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are actively looking for the assassin. Mr. Kirk's death was announced this afternoon by President Donald Trump.

Mr. Kirk was more than a podcast radio host, activist, and commentator. He was a friend of President Trump and his family. The young Conservative worked tirelessly along with Elon Musk to re-elect the president.

Check Out Charlie Kirk in Action! Here's what to expect from his trip to Idaho! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Mr. Kirk was a diehard college football fan who loved the Oregon Ducks. He expressed his love of the Ducks in a good natured way when he visited Boise State University. The president has urged the country to pray for Charlie and his family. We should all join him in prayer remembering our friend, Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk Returning to Idaho Freedom Stand 2021 Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER / Freedom Stand USA