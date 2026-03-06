Idaho Democrats Welcome America’s Biggest Loser
This weekend, Idaho Democrats will host an evening with Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz. He, along with Democrat Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, will be the featured speaker at the Frank and Bethine Church Dinner in Boise. The event is the state Democratic Party's largest fundraiser of the year.
The governor’s appearance comes off as an embarrassing and bruising Congressional hearing reviewing the allegations of fraud involving Somali daycare centers. The scandal is so big that the governor will not be running for reelection.
How Bad Was Tim Walz in Washington DC?
Why Would Idaho Democrats Invite This Guy to Our State?
Idaho Democrats have not had many victories in the Gem State. The Republicans hold a super majority in both houses and every statewide and national office.
Boise is dominated by Democrats, but it is the only Idaho city where they matter.
Perhaps Governor Walz was the only liberal available or who had the guts to travel to the reddest of the red states.
We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.
Watch Boise Mayor Take Down The Flag
Lauren McLean in action!
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
IDAHOANS SUPPORT ICE IN IDAHO
They love Idaho and America
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
An Inside Exclusive Look At The Old Saloon in Eagle, Idaho
Find out why this place is so special.
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO