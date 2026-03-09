These Idaho Cars Get The Most Speeding Tickets
We live in a world where it seems like only the fast survive. We must have the news quickly. Shoppers buy items on credit, not layaway. We have to have everything at once; in other words, we live in a world where no one wants to take it easy. There is no slow road in Idaho.
Years ago, the federal speed limit was 55 miles per hour. Which meant drivers could getaway with speeding 5 or 10 miles over the limit. Today, the speed limit is 80 miles per hour in some areas, and Idaho drivers still speed.
You don’t have to be a fan of the classic Top Gun to understand the phrase, ‘I feel the need, the need, for speed.’
What Happens When You Speed in Idaho?
Idaho is not a lawless state; the Gem State prides itself on law and order. When folks speed, sooner or later, they’re caught. When you get caught speeding in Idaho, you’ll have to pay a fine, and it might be rather large.
Sometimes Idaho drivers can’t help themselves when it comes to breaking speed limits. Creative defenders say it was the car or sometimes the truck that made them do it. You don’t see many Hondas or Subarus pulled over for speeding.
However, some makes and models are more prone to speeding tickets than others.
10 Most Popular Makes and Models Getting Speeding Tickets
To identify the car brands with the most speed-prone drivers, the data scientists at Insurify turned to their database of more than 4.6 million car insurance applications. When applying for car insurance, drivers disclose their vehicle make and model, as well as any citations, such as speeding tickets, they have on their driving record within the past seven years. For each vehicle brand, Insurify data scientists compared the number of drivers reporting a speeding ticket against the total number of drivers in the database to determine the share of drivers with a speeding ticket.
Is there ever a good reason to speed? Not really, when you think of the consequences if someone gets hurt. There's property damage, hospital bills, and let's not forget court costs and fines.
Revealing The Location Of Idaho's Speed Traps
These 18 Roads & Intersections are Known Speed Treasure Valley Speed Traps
Driving in the Treasure Valley, no matter how "bad" traffic has gotten over the last several years, really isn't too much of a challenge. Getting from Point A to Point B in our area isn't nearly as difficult as it is in larger or comparable sized cities yet, there's always someone in a hurry. What happens when one is in a hurry? Road Rage? Distracted Driving? Speeding?
Here are the most significant speed traps across the Treasure Valley that you need to be aware of.
The Nifty Speeding Loophole More Idaho Drivers Should Use
Did you know Idaho residents can do 15 mph over the speed limit to pass a slow car on the highway? It's true! But this handy loophole doesn't give us a free pass to speed whenever we want.
Scroll on for the do's and don'ts of Idaho's passing loophole...
