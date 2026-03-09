We live in a world where it seems like only the fast survive. We must have the news quickly. Shoppers buy items on credit, not layaway. We have to have everything at once; in other words, we live in a world where no one wants to take it easy. There is no slow road in Idaho.

Years ago, the federal speed limit was 55 miles per hour. Which meant drivers could getaway with speeding 5 or 10 miles over the limit. Today, the speed limit is 80 miles per hour in some areas, and Idaho drivers still speed.

You don’t have to be a fan of the classic Top Gun to understand the phrase, ‘I feel the need, the need, for speed.’

What Happens When You Speed in Idaho?

Idaho is not a lawless state; the Gem State prides itself on law and order. When folks speed, sooner or later, they’re caught. When you get caught speeding in Idaho, you’ll have to pay a fine, and it might be rather large.

Sometimes Idaho drivers can’t help themselves when it comes to breaking speed limits. Creative defenders say it was the car or sometimes the truck that made them do it. You don’t see many Hondas or Subarus pulled over for speeding.

However, some makes and models are more prone to speeding tickets than others.

Is there ever a good reason to speed? Not really, when you think of the consequences if someone gets hurt. There's property damage, hospital bills, and let's not forget court costs and fines.

Revealing The Location Of Idaho's Speed Traps

