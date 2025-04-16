Conservative Charlie Kirk Rocks Boise State!

Conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk rocked the campus of Boise State Tuesday. The young Conservative took on all comers, both liberals and Conservatives, during one of his national college tour stops sponsored by his group Turning Point USA.

Mr. Kirk is a diehard Oregon Ducks fan but happily threw out hats and other crew to the massive crowd in Boise. The event featured many college students who wanted to ask him questions or debate him on a Federal or local issue.

How big was the crowd? Check this one out!

Idaho Conservatives were happy to have a counterbalance to liberals Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez visiting Nampa, Idaho, on Monday.

Unlike the liberals who just yelled at the crowd, Mr. Kirk listened to the folks in Boise and discussed important issues of the day.

