Sometimes, it pays never to give up, no matter how outrageous or ridiculous an idea may be received. Perhaps the folks in Eastern Oregon, like those who rebelled under the iron grip of the now defunct Soviet Union, are on to something significant.

Perhaps, like the Polish people rebelling against Mother Russia in the 1980s, the long-ignored Conservatives in eastern and central Oregon will achieve the impossible.

Greater Idaho Greater Idaho loading...

Naysayers say the movement to leave Oregon and join Idaho legally is ridiculous. Why would any state surrender any of its territory or its tax base? Why would Idaho pay millions or billions to acquire a portion of Oregon that isn't highly populated? Opponents say this proposal isn't the equivalent of a modern-day Louisiana Purchase.

Check out the players in the Daily Show's Portrayal Of Greater Idaho The cast of characters that want a more Conservative life than living with the liberal in Oregon. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

The Greater Idaho movement has had success at the local and county levels. Several counties have voted to consider seceding from Oregon to join a bigger Idaho. Ideology is the driving force since the liberals in Portland and Salem control Oregon.

Photo Courtesy of Greater Idaho Photo Courtesy of Greater Idaho loading...

Fox News has advanced the story with a story about a bill creating a task force in the Oregon Legislature to study the proposal.

'Earlier this month, state Rep. Mark Owens, R-Malheur, put forward HB 3844, the measure that creates and directs a task force to document the impacts of relocating the Idaho border to include about 13 eastern Oregon counties, and requires a report be presented to lawmakers in Salem. He did not respond to a request for comment'.

Idaho Legislators have welcomed representatives from Greater Idaho to detail their thoughts about joining the Gem State.

Photo Courtesy of Greater Idaho Photo Courtesy of Greater Idaho loading...

The Greater Idaho movement made headlines with a recent purchase of highly visible billboards. The boards read, "Free Eastern Oregon.' We'll continue to monitor the situation on the Idaho side of this issue and let you know when a new development occurs.

5 Shocking Reasons Preventing Greater Idaho From Reality A look inside the opponents of the movement. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller