During the pandemic, Idaho was one of the most outspoken states fighting for individual liberty and freedom. Many businesses lost their means of revenue as some cities restricted restaurants and other public places from serving the public. Schools were closed while COVID fears kept folks in their homes watching Netflix and pondering their future.

Idahoans organized mask protests and 'mask burning' parties to show their contempt for mask mandates. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean ordered the Boise Police Department to enforce the city's mask mandate. Businesses feared their business license would be pulled if they didn't bend the knee to the Boise mask mandate.

Mask mandates in public schools were another source of frustration. Idaho Governor Brad Little did not issue a statewide mask mandate despite pressure from Washington Governor Jay Inslee and the liberal Idaho press corps.

Idaho Conservative legislators vowed to ensure mask mandates never happen again in Idaho. HB 32 has already passed the House and was approved by the Senate State Affairs Committe. It now goes to the full Senate, where it is expected to be approved.

You can read the bill here. Some lawmakers expressed concern that banning mask mandates would remove local control from cities and counties.

The pandemic policies saw hundreds of healthcare professionals leave major hospitals due to vaccine mandates. Political observers will monitor if the governor signs the bill if it passes the Senate. For more information on this legislation, click here.

