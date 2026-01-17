The Idaho Legislature is back in session, which means our part-time legislature is working full-time. What are they working on? That’s an excellent question that most Idahoans want answered.

Will Idaho’s repressive grocery tax finally be repealed? For years, Idaho politicians have promised to repeal the tax, as only 7 states have a grocery tax. There is a grassroots effort hoping to get enough signatures to get the repeal on the ballot.

Unlike other states with a two-party system, Idaho’s legislature is dominated by a supermajority of Republicans. The Democrats are irrelevant in the statehouse. The liberals do have a strong hold in Boise, where they control the city council and the mayor’s office.

This year is an election year, which means most senators and representatives will be anxious to get home early. Idaho has become a very competitive state politically due to a lot of outside money from out-of-state sources. Some of these groups want Idaho to legalize pot, gambling, and other progressive policies.

Sadly, not all Republicans are the same, as you have liberals, former Democrats, libertarians, and other factions. The disagreements have gone public as critics take their complaints to social media, talk radio, and town hall meetings. The comments can and have been brutal for some elected officials.

Hopefully, the state's leaders deal with the perils of budget shortfall and other challenges to Idaho's world class quality of life. We'll continue to monitor this story and update you as it develops.

