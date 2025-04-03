What’s Next For Idaho’s Ivermectin Bill After Legislative Approval?

We're starting to hear more and more rumbles about the Idaho Legislature calling it a year. The session has been marked by many laws and conversations dominating talk radio and social media.

Instead of wrapping up, the legislature is considering more structure for the Ada County Highway Department, budget issues, medical freedom, and making Ivermectin available for over-the-counter use in the Gem State.

The House and Senate voted on the Ivermectin bill. Governor Little will have to decide whether to sign it into law, let it become law, or veto another bill. The bill is in response to the shortage of the popular drug during the pandemic.

The House voted 66-1 in favor of the bill. The lone dissenting vote was from a Boise Democrat. The Senate voted 25-9. If both votes stay the same, the bill is veto-proof. What the governor does or doesn't do will influence whether the legislature remains in session or goes home.

Critics of the bill say the FDA hasn't approved Ivermectin for over-the-counter use, but their opinion doesn't dampen enthusiasm for the bill.

The Senate failed to override the governor's veto on the Medical Freedom Act. We'll continue to update you on whether the new version of the bill will be acceptable to the governor.

City of Boise's Flag Drama: Back to The Drawing Board? Take a look at the four flags that could be Boise's next 'signature look' and the comments from the public Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Idaho Slander TikTok This TikTok is hateful. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola