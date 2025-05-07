The law of unintended consequences can be used to define the relationship between the Idaho Legislature and Boise's mayor and city council. Something discussed at a Boise City Council meeting rarely attracts the attention of the local, state, national, and worldwide media.

It began with a simple, harmless bill called House Bill 96, which restricted city, county, and other local governments from displaying flags promoting cultural or political causes. The House and Senate approved the legislation, which was signed by the governor.

All Idaho cities and counties had no problem following the new state law except for Boise, home to all Idaho liberals. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean declared she and her city would not comply with the rules.

Idaho's Attorney General Raul Labrador published a letter to the mayor urging her to follow the rule of law. The mayor responded by figuratively saying the state is not her boss.

The situation involving the Boise City flagpole has become so distracting that local, county, and state law enforcement have publicly complained about the public complaining about Boise not following the law.

The standoff led to the mayor and her city hall henchmen approving a measure to make the Gay or Pride flag and another official Boise flag. The vote was 5-1. The fallout led to several hundred people appearing before the city council meeting demanding to be heard.

We now wait for the state to sue Boise or for the legislature to approve a special session to cut Boise's funding. News outlets from the New York Times to the Daily Caller have covered the ongoing standoff. Idahoans from all political parties took to talk radio to express their opinions on this issue. Let's take a look at what they shared with the world.

