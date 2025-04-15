Idaho’s Bold Move: Ivermectin Available Over the Counter Now

Ivermectin will now be sold without prescription thanks to a new law signed by Governor Brad Little. The use of Ivermectin was criticized by members of the media who disagreed with its use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drug's use was either prohibited or limited during the pandemic despite many doctors and medical professionals prescribing it to prevent and treat COVID-19.

Years later, Idaho's Conservative Legislature proposed a bill (SB1211) allowing the drug to be sold in Idaho without a prescription. The bill had no issues in the House and Senate.

Idahoans will not have to wait for the bill to become law. The Idaho Capital Sun reports the bill is now law. The move is a major victory for both Conservatives in the legislature and health freedom advocates who fought for more access to Ivermectin since the early days of the pandemic.

The next move will be to see how the state works with the FDA and USDA who haven't allowed the drug without a prescription. We don't know at this time whether they'll attempt to block Idaho's new law.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Things We Do In Idaho That Feel Illegal But Aren't We all know that feeling of driving down the street innocently obeying all the laws and a cop car pulls up behind you and you immediately feel like a felon on the run. Gallery Credit: Credit Unsplash

9 Big Brands Most Likely to Close Idaho Locations in 2025 According to retail resources across the web, these brands have been struggling and plan to close locations in 2025. Here's a look at how many Idaho locations remain as the year begins. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart