Why Idaho Is About to Get a Lot Bigger!

Could the continental United States map change after so many years? What began as a dream criticized by the coastal elites is slowly moving towards a reality. The movement, known as 'Greater Idaho ', is championed by Oregonians who wanted to move the state's borders to create a new, more conservative state. It gained another county out of liberal Oregon, marking a significant step forward in its progress.

Crook County voted to become part of Idaho. Due to its historic nature, the national media covers every vote. Greater Idaho's leadership has met with members of the Idaho Legislature. However, the road ahead is not easy. It will take several approval measures from the Idaho and Oregon Legislatures and congressional approval to make this transition.

"The voters of eastern Oregon have spoken loudly and clearly about their desire to see border talks move forward. With this latest result in Crook County, there's no excuse left for the Legislature and Governor to continue to ignore the people's wishes. We call on the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President to sit down with us and discuss next steps towards changing governance for eastern Oregonians, as well as for the legislature to begin holding hearings on what a potential border change will look like."

Many Oregonians have grown tired of the liberal influence of politicians based in Portland and Salem. The desire for the border change is rooted in this discontent, as well as in the belief that a shift in borders could lead to a more representative government and a better allocation of resources. Oregonians who want to leave make up the eastern part of the state where land is plentiful, but the population is small compared to the urban population centers.

