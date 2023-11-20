Top 3 States Where People from Idaho Are Moving to the Most

Idaho has been buzzing with more people moving in, but have you ever wondered where folks from Idaho are heading to? Idahoans moving to other states has become increasingly popular over the past year.

Recent info from Stacker shares the 3 most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Since 2019, the Census Bureau found that upwards for 7+ million people have decided to switch states, and Florida has been the largest recipient of new neighbors, followed by Texas and California.

As for the big reasons why people are moving states so much, it would appear that finding affordable housing and warm climates seem to be the top priorities, however, there's been some surprises in the data that shows it could also be heavily driven by politics.

So, what about Idahoans? Where are they off to? Florida? Texas? Maybe even California? It turns out, the top 3 states Idahoans are moving to the most (since 2019) might surprise you.

On the list, Utah might be the most shocking, as there's actually been an uptick in recent data showing that more people from Utah are moving to Idaho. However, Utah does offer diverse landscapes and lifestyles that might pique people's interest, as well as a unique blend of outdoor recreation and city entertainment, with massive national parks and large city areas like Salt Lake City.

Here are the 3 states Idahoans are moving to the most.

Top 3 States People from Idaho Move to the Most Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

The Best Movies To Watch With Your Family Over Thanksgiving on Netflix Home for the holidays? Need something to watch? Here are our Turkey Day recommendations for the whole family.

Top 5 Getaway Cities in Idaho for Celebrating Thanksgiving Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

How Rude is Idaho and Our Surrounding States? Lifestyle magazine Best Life released a list of all 50 states ranked from the nicest to the rudest and while the gem state didn't get the top spot, the top 10 isn't great. Our neighboring states scored far kinder than we did.