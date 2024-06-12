20 Years Later, America Continues to Love Idaho’s Napoleon Dynamite

Do you remember where you were twenty years ago? What did you look like? Where did you live? What were your dreams, your aspirations? Twenty years ago, on June 11, 2004, a quirky cult classic filmed in Idaho captured the world's attention. The movie featured no major stars and no captivating special effects.

The plot revolves around loyalty, friendship, and the challenges of high school. It's a movie that gave us iconic phrases like 'Vote for Pedro' and 'Tina, you fat lard '. It's a movie that inspired countless Halloween costumes and even a dance craze. It's a movie that, two decades later, still resonates with audiences of all ages.

Does the term 'Vote for Pedro' mean something to you? If you remember that phrase from Napoleon Dynamite, filmed in Preston, Idaho, your part of a community that continues to appreciate the brilliance twenty years later.

The cast, despite not pursuing major film projects, has embarked on nationwide tours. The reason? The characters they brought to life in 'Napoleon Dynamite'-Napolean, Kip, Pedro, and the beloved Uncle Rico-have become instant relatable for anyone who watches the movie. This connection is so strong that fans from all corners of the globe make pilgrimages to Preston, Idaho, the movie's real-life setting.

People Magazine revealed how much the film cost and how much money it made.

'Made on a budget of $400,000, the independent film went on to earn $44 million at the worldwide box office and has grown into a comedy classic, thanks to its quirky characters, ridiculously quotable off-the-wall dialogue.'

Unlike the popular 1980s film, The Breakfast Club, Napoleon Dynamite tells the story of outsiders who band together in some various humorous scenes. Who can forget Uncle Rico's encounter with Rex Kwon Do? Check out the action here.

Could we see a sequel? Would the title be Son of Napoleon Dynamite? Uncle Rico's Revenge? Don't hold your breath true believer, however you'll be the first to know if we see production trucks returning to Idaho.

