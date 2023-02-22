Greater Idaho: A Bold Vision for a New State or a Pipe Dream?

The Greater Idaho movement is gaining momentum as several national outlets have begun to take the Oregonians who want to become part of the great state of Idaho seriously. Contrary to the critics, the movement is not made up of people who want to start a Northwest version of the civil war.

The folks dedicating their time and talent to this movement understand that the odds are against them. However, if you look at the history of our country, the odds have always been stacked against God-fearing Conservative Americans.

Let's look at some of those obstacles to the Great Idaho movement.

Oregon would be giving up a lot of lands, as much as two-thirds of the state. I'm sure the folks in Salem and Portland would want significant compensation for giving up so much territory. Remember to throw in a Congressional district that will be lost if Greater Idaho is prosperous.



Idaho has a lot of money; however, the folks in Boise would have to determine if the juice is worth the squeeze.

The 99-page report predicts that, under Idaho’s lower taxes and regulation, the economy of eastern & southern Oregon would surge, providing a big benefit to Idaho’s state budget. The benefit to Idaho’s budget of adding eastern & southern Oregon would be $170 million annually, according to the Claremont Institute study, assuming Idaho leaves Oregon’s weight-mile tax on road freight in place in that area (Idaho itself does not have such a tax). Yet, the average resident in northwestern Oregon sends $360 in taxes to subsidize southern and eastern Oregon every year, according to the same study, or $690 per wage-earner.

You can read the entire study here.

We believe the bill will now move to the Idaho Senate. The world will be watching to see if the bill gets through the Senate making it to Governor Little's desk. If that happens, then truly the ball will be in Oregon's court.

