Breaking News: California Congressman Say Joe Has to Go!

President Joe Biden is in trouble. He continues his tour of the Western United States. It doesn't appear the president will visit Idaho. Although, he is taking heat from a national Democrat. This national Democrat has called on President Biden to resign. The reason is the continued embarrassment over the president's multiple flubs.

The Democrat is a prominent California Democrat. Is it Gavin Newsom? Kamala Harris? Maxine Waters? No, those folks aren't calling for Joe to go. Congressman Adam Schiff is the one who believes the president can't win.

The Los Angeles Times reported the congressman's statement.

"But our nation is at a crossroads," he said. "A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November."

Congressman Schiff is favored to win California's senate race. His move against President Biden could cause more Democrats to join the movement to get rid of him publicly.

President Biden has vowed not to give up the fight. He has told numerous outlets he is the only person who can beat Donald Trump.

President Trump is beating Joe Biden in the national and battleground polls. He enjoys a massive week of unity and popularity at the Republican National Convention. His rivals have endorsed him, and he can reset his campaign message this week.

Meanwhile, in California and the nation, Democrats will work to either solidify their nominee or replace their president. Either move, Adam Schiff will have a say in how it all plays out.

