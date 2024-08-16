How Democrats Will Take Over Idaho Politics

The attorney general visited local law enforcement officials this week in Boise—not Idaho's Attorney General Raul Labrador, but the United States Attorney General Merrick Garland.

General Garland met with officials from Boise, Nampa, and the surrounding counties and spent time in a closed-door meeting discussing the Fentanyl threat. It's too bad no one pointed out to him that his boss, Joe Biden, is responsible for the current crisis. The attorney general is one of many prominent Democrats who've visited the Gem State.

President Obama Speaks In The East Room Of White House On Efforts To Reduce Gun Violence Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images loading...

President Obama visited Idaho as a candidate and as the president. President Biden visited our state and was greatly welcomed. See how Idahoans reacted to his visit here.

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Despite our pleas, former President Donald Trump hasn't visited Idaho. He was in Montana last week because of the competitive Senate race involving Senator Jon Tester once again.

President Trump Fights Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker loading...

Republicans dominate Idaho at the congressional and state levels. The state is a victim of its own success, so Republicans haven't made the Gem State a stop on their election cycle tour. However, everything comes to an end, as most long-time Idahoans will share stories of when the state was dominated by Democrats.

Lauren McLean Twitter Lauren McLean Twitter loading...

Idaho's largest city is dominated by Democrats led by Boise Mayor Lauren McLain. The Boise mayor continues to credit the Biden Administration with the expansion of Micron. She has quietly positioned herself as one of the young Democrats to watch.

The Idaho Republican Party continues to face growing pains, the challenges of rank-choice voting, and a ballot question about abortion. If the party cannot combat these issues effectively, Democrats will use them to gain access to Idaho state and congressional offices.

Governor McLean? It could happen if national Republicans continue to take the Gem State for granted.

An Inside Exclusive Look At The Old Saloon in Eagle, Idaho Find out why this place is so special. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO