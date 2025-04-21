On Easter Sunday, when most of the world was celebrating Easter, Boise Mayor Lauren McClean, clad in a dress, took down a flag flying over city hall. The mayor responded to protesters who covered the Pride flag and replaced it with the Appeal to Heaven Flag.

The background is that the state of Idaho passed a law directing cities on what flags will be flown on city and state properties. The Boise mayor has told anyone who would listen that she believes the law is unjust and will not obey it.

Various local law enforcement agencies have publicly complained that they're being flooded with angry phone calls from citizens who want the mayor to follow the law. If you haven't seen the video, it's below.

In response, the mayor removed the flags Sunday Morning.

We don't know if the city of Boise will charge the people who took action involving the flags or whether additional police department resources will be allocated to patrol the city hall flagpole.

We will keep you updated on this story as it develops.

