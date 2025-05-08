The world awaits what will happen between Boise and the state of Idaho. The Boise City Council voted 5-1 to make the Gay or Pride flag and two other flags official by the city.

Their decision has caused uproar on both sides of the issue. The term escalation does not apply to this situation. ￼

Conservatives are angry because the mayor and city council have chosen to ignore state law. But that's not the only concern they have about their decision. Many see the choice of flags as favoritism, and therefore, they feel ignored and marginalized.

The pro-Pride or Gay community is upset because they say the state government targets Boise. The disputed flag has flown in front of City Hall for years. The new bill limits what flags local, and county governments can display publicly.

The meeting was among the most packed in recent city council history. But public comment was not allowed by the mayor. Therefore, many left feeling their voices do not matter compared to the mayor's agenda.

Most of us watched a few video snippets, but what really happened outside the big meeting? We had a chance to grab some photos to share with you the passion of both sides of this cultural issue.

Boise Gay Flag Protest Photos A Boise Flag Issue gets personal Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Watch Boise Mayor Take Down The Flag Lauren McLean in action! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller