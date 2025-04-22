Boise Mayor Defies State Law: “This Can’t Be Enforced” [Photos]

It must be nice to be the mayor of Boise, Idaho. The city apparently has no problems with schools, city streets, crime, or the challenges of every other city in America. Boise is so stress-free that the mayor has chosen to fight the state legislature, the attorney general, law enforcement, and anyone who disagrees with her politics. ￼

How We Got Here

It all began with the Idaho Legislature's move to remove city leaders' opportunities to promote political agendas on public property. The bill, House Bill 96, was passed and signed by the governor. However, there are no penalties for officials who do not obey the law. Imagine if we applied this to breaking, speeding, or any other law in Idaho. It doesn't make sense, so why did the legislature pass a feel-good bill without teeth?

Greg Pruett of the Idaho Dispatch told us he spoke to several legislators who told him the bill wouldn't have passed if there were consequences attached to it. (So, our elected officials passed a bill without penalties?)

Watch Boise Mayor Take Down The Flag Lauren McLean in action! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Boise Mayor A Victim?

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean wasted no time claiming she and the city were victims of a targeted attack by the legislature. She selectively told her story to her preferred media distribution outlets. Here's what she told the Idaho Statesman.

"That flag, we've flown for nearly a decade. It has not been an issue in Boise," McLean told the Statesman on Thursday. "In fact, it is beloved in Boise, because it is a symbol of how we put people first, and everyone in this community matters."

She went on to tell the Statesman the bill is not a crime and not enforceable. The mayor has forgotten about the balance of powers. It's up to the courts to decide what law is legal and let's not forget the legislature who creates the law.

Idaho's Top Law Enforcement Official

Idaho's Attorney General Raul Labrador diplomatically pointed that out to the mayor, who has yet to exercise common sense in the matter. The public is not on her side on this issue, and she knows it.

Her flag crusade is costing law enforcement officials in the state, county, and city to waste crucial resources on this issue. It is the duty of every citizen and members of the media to remind her of her constitutional duty to uphold and obey the law, not make it up as she goes.

